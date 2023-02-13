Ubs Oconnor Cuts Stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp - (AFTR)

Fintel reports that Ubs Oconnor has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.43MM shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp - Class A (AFTR). This represents 5.71% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 1.56MM shares and 6.23% of the company, a decrease in shares of 8.37% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.52% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp -. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 6.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AFTR is 0.15%, an increase of 1.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.01% to 25,003K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. holds 1,875K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 294K shares, representing an increase of 84.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFTR by 622.73% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 1,798K shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,661K shares, representing a decrease of 103.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFTR by 60.63% over the last quarter.

Fir Tree Capital Management holds 1,521K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,496K shares, representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFTR by 10.00% over the last quarter.

Weiss Asset Management holds 1,363K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company.

Glazer Capital holds 1,226K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 986K shares, representing an increase of 19.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFTR by 7.81% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.