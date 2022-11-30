UBS not seeking to benefit from crisis at Credit Suisse- chair

ZURICH, Nov 30 (Reuters) - UBS UBSG.S is not actively benefiting from the crisis at rival Credit Suisse CSGN.S, UBS Chairman Colm Kelleher told a Financial Times banking conference.

He also said rich clients at UBS, the world's biggest wealth manager, were holding more cash than at any time since the financial crisis of 2008.

(Reporting by Noele Illien and Oliver Hirt, Editing by Michael Shields)

