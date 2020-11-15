US Markets
HCC

UBS not looking for partners - chairman tells NZZ am Sonntag

Contributor
John Revill. Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

UBS is not looking for partners, the Swiss bank's chairman Axel Weber said in an interview with Swiss newspaper NZZ am Sonntag.

ZURICH, Nov 15 (Reuters) - UBS UBSG.S is not looking for partners, the Swiss bank's chairman Axel Weber said in an interview with Swiss newspaper NZZ am Sonntag.

The chairmen of Switzerland's two largest banks UBS and Credit Suisse CSGN.S had supported a merger of equals during discussions reported by Swiss media earlier this year.

Although kept secret, a merger had been considered seriously, receiving the backing of both Weber and Credit Suisse's Chairman Urs Rohner. But a deal was now considered unlikely.

Weber played down the chances of mergers in the interview

with NZZ am Sonntag.

"As chairmen of the two systemically important big banks, Urs Rohner and I regularly discuss many topics, such as regulation," he said in the article published on Sunday.

"But UBS is not looking for partners - we are strong enough to shape our own future," he said.

Weber also said UBS could be looking at deals in the future.

"Of course we are not categorically ruling out any takeovers which make sense for our global business model," Weber said.

The search for his successor to work with recently appointed Chief Executive Ralph Hamers will begin in 2021, he added.

"The plan is to be able to announce the next chairman in time for the AGM 2022," Weber said. "I am firmly convinced that a new leadership team makes sense for the coming decade."

(Reporting by John Revill. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58306 7022; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HCC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular