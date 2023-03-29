US Markets

UBS names Sergio Ermotti as new CEO and president

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

March 29, 2023 — 12:59 am EDT

Written by Akriti Sharma for Reuters ->

Adds details

March 29 (Reuters) - UBS Group AG UBSG.S named Sergio Ermotti as its next chief executive officer and president on Wednesday, the bank said in a statement.

Ermotti, the current chairman of Swiss Re SRENH.S, is returning to the bank where he was CEO from 2011 to 2020 after its takeover of Credit Suisse CSGN.S.

He will replace current UBS CEO Ralph Hamers from April 5, UBS said.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Christian Schmollinger)

((Akriti.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.