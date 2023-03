March 29 (Reuters) - UBS Group AG UBSG.S named Sergio Ermotti as its next chief executive officer and president on Wednesday, the bank said in a statement.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

