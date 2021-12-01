UBS Names Sarah Youngwood To Succeed Kirt Gardner As Group CFO, Effective May

(RTTNews) - Swiss banking giant UBS Group AG (UBS) announced Wednesday the appointment of Sarah Youngwood as Group Chief Financial Officer, effective in May. She will join Group Executive Board at the beginning of March.

Youngwood will take over as Group CFO following current CFO Kirt Gardner's decision to step down from his role in May, to pursue other opportunities. Gardner will support the new CFO during her two-month onboarding period before retiring from UBS.

Since 2016, Youngwood has been Chief Financial Officer of JPMorgan Chase's Consumer & Community Banking line of business. Since 2020, her role has also included leading finance for the firm's global technology unit, as well as the diversity & inclusion team.

Between 2012 and 2016, she served as Head of Investor Relations for JPMorgan Chase. Earlier, she spent 14 years in various roles in the Financial Institutions Group within JPM's Investment Bank in Paris, London and New York.

Gardner joined UBS in 2013 and was named Group Chief Financial Officer and a member of the UBS Group Executive Board in January 2016.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.