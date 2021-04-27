UBS Names Mike Dargan Chief Digital And Information Officer, Effective May 1

(RTTNews) - Swiss banking giant UBS Group AG (UBS) Tuesday announced that Mike Dargan will join the Group Executive Board as Chief Digital and Information Officer or CDIO, effective May 1.

Further, Barbara Levi will be appointed as Group General Counsel effective November 1, succeeding Markus Diethelm, who has decided to step down after 13 years in the role. Diethelm will remain in a senior advisor role into 2022 with responsibility for select legacy litigation cases. He joined the Group Executive Board in 2008.

The new CDIO organization will comprise the current Group Technology teams, as well as Group Corporate Services. The CDIO will play a crucial role in further driving technology to become a true differentiator for UBS and will replace the former Group Chief Operating Officer or GCOO function.

Dargan has been Head Group Technology since he joined UBS in 2016. Prior to that, he was CIO for CIB at Standard Chartered Bank, Head Corporate Strategy & M&A, EMEA and PacRim for Merrill Lynch and Head CIB, Asia-Pacific for Oliver Wyman.

Levi joins UBS from Rio Tinto Group where she has served as Chief Legal Officer & External Affairs and before that as Group General Counsel and member of the Executive Committee since January 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.