UBS’ Morgan Stanley impression could use more work

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Mid-Atlantic Ridge, an underwater tectonic boundary, is part of the longest mountain range on earth. A similar divide exists between exuberant U.S. bank valuations and those in Europe. UBS Chief Executive Ralph Hamers is trying to bridge the fissure. It’s a tough ask.

The $68 billion Swiss bank has long griped about being lumped in with stodgy continental lenders like Deutsche Bank. The Americas and Asia-Pacific accounted for more than half of adjusted pre-tax profit last year. The Zurich-based group makes money mostly from fees rather than traditional lending, sheltering it from low European rates.

So why shouldn’t Hamers aspire to a valuation closer to the 2.5 times tangible book multiple of its $184 billion U.S. rival Morgan Stanley? That compares with his own mark of 1.2. Closing the gap would double UBS’ share price, adding about $70 billion to its equity value. The board even recently hired Morgan Stanley’s Colm Kelleher as chair.

Hamers on Tuesday https://nam02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ubs.com%2Fglobal%2Fen%2Finvestor-relations%2Ffinancial-information%2Fquarterly-reporting%2F_jcr_content%2Fmainpar%2Ftoplevelgrid%2Fcol1%2Ftabteaser%2Ftabteasersplit_87622%2Finnergrid_copy_copy%2Fxcol2%2Flinklistreimagined_c%2Flink_1853274911.2043248580.file%2FPS9jb250ZW50L2RhbS9hc3NldHMvY2MvaW52ZXN0b3ItcmVsYXRpb25zL3F1YXJ0ZXJsaWVzLzIwMjEvNHEyMS80cTIxLXJlc3VsdHMtcHJlc2VudGF0aW9uLnBkZg%3D%3D%2F4q21-results-presentation.pdf&data=04%7C01%7Ckaren.kwok%40thomsonreuters.com%7Cc0a2cecac9e04907971108d9e5722962%7C62ccb8646a1a4b5d8e1c397dec1a8258%7C0%7C0%7C637793100752940081%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000&sdata=d1Dvpb9soCUvgBSRKxqLwxNiq4btSjGBREqD1CPJ3ZM%3D&reserved=0 laid out his plan, which involves hitting a 15% to 18% return on common equity Tier 1 capital. Comparing UBS' targets with Morgan Stanley is complicated by the fact that the Swiss bank insists on using CET1, which strips out tax assets, rather than the more common measure of tangible equity. But the top of UBS' range is roughly what analysts expect of Morgan Stanley this year, according to Breakingviews calculations using Refinitiv data.

A focus on cost discipline and share buybacks help Hamers’ cause. But analysts on average expect a mere 14% return on CET1 this year and next. The missing ingredient is revenue growth. UBS’ top line is projected to grow at a measly 1.6% compound annual rate between 2022 and 2024, using Refinitiv data, compared with Morgan Stanley’s 4.1%.

Hamers wants to turbocharge sales by winning clients to his digital offering. Last week he bought U.S. automated wealth-manager Wealthfront for $1.4 billion, which brings nifty technology and about 470,000 clients. UBS could also try to sell more wealth products to the 2 million U.S. customers that currently use its workplace retirement-planning schemes.

But local U.S. banks and digital upstarts are gunning for many of the same clients. And it’s unclear what UBS’ edge is in this ultra-competitive market. The bank’s expertise and heritage lies in managing money for multimillionaires and billionaires through face-to-face advice, rather than whizzy apps. For Hamers, the Mid-Atlantic Ridge may prove insurmountable.

CONTEXT NEWS

- UBS on Feb. 1 said it generated $8.7 billion of revenue in the final three months of 2021, up 8% compared with the same period a year earlier. Pre-tax profit fell by 13% year-on-year to $1.7 billion, partly because of a legal charge the bank booked in relation to a French case about allegedly helping clients evade taxes.

- Chief Executive Ralph Hamers also unveiled new profitability targets for the Swiss group. He is aiming for a 15% to 18% return on common equity Tier 1 capital over time, and a cost-to-income ratio of between 70% and 73%.

- In 2021 UBS’ return on CET1 was 17.5% and its costs were roughly 74% of revenue.

- Analysts reckon the bank will generate a 14.1% return on CET1, with a 74% cost-income ratio, both this year and next, based on company-supplied consensus estimates collected on Jan. 11.

- UBS shares rose 6% at 0923 GMT on Feb. 1.

