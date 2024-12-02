UBS Modifies Holdings in Adriatic Metals

Adriatic Metals Plc (GB:ADT1) has released an update.

Adriatic Metals PLC has announced a change in major holdings, with UBS Group AG adjusting its financial instruments and voting rights, now holding a total of approximately 5.94% of the company’s voting rights. This shift reflects strategic movements in the financial landscape, capturing the attention of investors keen on tracking investment bank maneuvers.

