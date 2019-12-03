UBS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Ubs Group AG Registered Ordinary Shares (Symbol: UBS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $11.83, changing hands as low as $11.81 per share. Ubs Group AG Registered Ordinary Shares shares are currently trading down about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UBS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UBS's low point in its 52 week range is $10.12 per share, with $13.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.86.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.