UBS makes changes to executive board

ZURICH, Jan 24 (Reuters) - UBS UBSG.S announced changes to its executive board on Wednesday, with Aleksandar Ivanovic being named head of the bank's $1.6 trillion asset management business.

Ivanovic will replace Suni Harford, who is retiring in the change that is effective from March 1.

Switzerland's biggest lender also said Beatriz Martin Jimenez will become the Lead for Sustainability and Impact in addition to her existing responsibilities.

The changes come as UBS continues its integration of Credit Suisse, which UBS bought for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.46 billion) in an emergency rescue last year.

Since Ivanovic started his career at UBS in 1992 he has worked in all divisions of the bank as well as spent time at Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley MS.N.

Jimenez, who joined UBS in 2012, has held key business and finance roles including Investment Bank Chief of Staff and Chief Operating Officer, Group Treasurer, and Group Head Transformation, said UBS.

The bank added that Jimenez has been closely involved with the firm's culture-building activities.

