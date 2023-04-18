UBS makes changes to buyback programme following Credit Suisse takeover

ZURICH, April 18 (Reuters) - UBS UBSG.S on Tuesday said it was making changes to its $6 billion share buyback programme following its takeover of Credit Suisse CSGN.S.

UBS said it will use some of the shares for the takeover rather than cancelling them as originally planned.

(Reporting by John Revill, Editing by Rachel More)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 36 37; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.