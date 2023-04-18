UBS makes changes to buyback programme following Credit Suisse takeover

Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

April 18, 2023 — 01:03 am EDT

Written by John Revill for Reuters ->

ZURICH, April 18 (Reuters) - UBS UBSG.S on Tuesday said it was making changes to its $6 billion share buyback programme following its takeover of Credit Suisse CSGN.S.

UBS said it will use some of the shares for the takeover rather than cancelling them as originally planned.

(Reporting by John Revill, Editing by Rachel More)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 36 37; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.