UBS Maintains Workday Inc - (WDAY) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 17, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of Workday Inc - (NASDAQ:WDAY) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.33% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Workday Inc - is 238.08. The forecasts range from a low of 143.42 to a high of $295.05. The average price target represents an increase of 3.33% from its latest reported closing price of 230.41.

The projected annual revenue for Workday Inc - is 7,413MM, an increase of 19.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1655 funds or institutions reporting positions in Workday Inc -. This is an increase of 85 owner(s) or 5.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WDAY is 0.55%, an increase of 0.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.18% to 217,243K shares. The put/call ratio of WDAY is 1.27, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 8,157K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,856K shares, representing a decrease of 8.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDAY by 4.99% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 7,178K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,328K shares, representing a decrease of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDAY by 61.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,255K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,108K shares, representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDAY by 16.72% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,135K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,952K shares, representing a decrease of 15.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDAY by 15.83% over the last quarter.

Sustainable Growth Advisers holds 4,147K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,811K shares, representing an increase of 8.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDAY by 1.95% over the last quarter.

Workday Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Workday, Inc., is an American on-demand financial management and human capital management software vendor. Workday was founded by David Duffield, founder and former CEO of ERP company PeopleSoft, and former PeopleSoft chief strategist Aneel Bhusri following Oracle's hostile takeover of PeopleSoft in 2005.

Additional reading:

