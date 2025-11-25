UBS Maintains Woodward (WWD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Woodward (NasdaqGS:WWD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.80% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Woodward is $302.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $258.63 to a high of $351.75. The average price target represents an increase of 15.80% from its latest reported closing price of $261.18 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Woodward is 2,980MM, a decrease of 16.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 980 funds or institutions reporting positions in Woodward. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 3.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WWD is 0.31%, an increase of 0.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.76% to 63,640K shares. The put/call ratio of WWD is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Eagle Capital Management holds 4,372K shares representing 7.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,021K shares , representing a decrease of 14.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WWD by 13.31% over the last quarter.

Newport Trust holds 2,080K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,124K shares , representing a decrease of 2.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WWD by 4.20% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,938K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,935K shares , representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WWD by 26.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,911K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,868K shares , representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WWD by 22.57% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 1,889K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,186K shares , representing a decrease of 15.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WWD by 16.51% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.