UBS Maintains Westlake (WLK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 23, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Westlake (NYSE:WLK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.30% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Westlake is $83.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $97.65. The average price target represents an increase of 13.30% from its latest reported closing price of $73.25 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Westlake is 13,724MM, an increase of 19.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 671 funds or institutions reporting positions in Westlake. This is an decrease of 36 owner(s) or 5.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WLK is 0.13%, an increase of 0.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.13% to 50,752K shares. The put/call ratio of WLK is 2.52, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbis Allan Gray holds 3,914K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,866K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,722K shares , representing a decrease of 29.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WLK by 46.07% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 2,685K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,830K shares , representing a decrease of 5.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WLK by 27.28% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,208K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,059K shares , representing an increase of 6.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WLK by 2.81% over the last quarter.

Brandes Investment Partners holds 1,549K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,457K shares , representing an increase of 5.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WLK by 26.92% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.