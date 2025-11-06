UBS Maintains Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.55% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Western Alliance Bancorporation is $102.51/share. The forecasts range from a low of $85.85 to a high of $117.60. The average price target represents an increase of 30.55% from its latest reported closing price of $78.52 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Western Alliance Bancorporation is 3,678MM, an increase of 15.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 942 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Alliance Bancorporation. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 4.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WAL is 0.28%, an increase of 15.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.18% to 126,526K shares. The put/call ratio of WAL is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,315K shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,349K shares , representing an increase of 15.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAL by 10.17% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,818K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,076K shares , representing a decrease of 4.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAL by 92.60% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 4,380K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,386K shares , representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAL by 46.56% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,732K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,605K shares , representing an increase of 3.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAL by 0.31% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,551K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,556K shares , representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAL by 4.47% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.