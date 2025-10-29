UBS Maintains Welltower (WELL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 29, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.21% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Welltower is $190.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $163.62 to a high of $252.00. The average price target represents an increase of 6.21% from its latest reported closing price of $179.70 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Welltower is 7,398MM, a decrease of 25.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,260 funds or institutions reporting positions in Welltower. This is an increase of 94 owner(s) or 4.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WELL is 0.79%, an increase of 2.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.62% to 773,247K shares. The put/call ratio of WELL is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 44,673K shares representing 6.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,594K shares , representing an increase of 4.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WELL by 7.84% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 35,175K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,819K shares , representing a decrease of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WELL by 2.25% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 31,897K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,601K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,863K shares , representing an increase of 3.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WELL by 10.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,040K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,254K shares , representing an increase of 3.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WELL by 7.00% over the last quarter.

