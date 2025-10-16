UBS Maintains Waste Connections (WCN) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.16% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Waste Connections is $203.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of $192.21 to a high of $226.21. The average price target represents an increase of 19.16% from its latest reported closing price of $170.87 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Waste Connections is 8,985MM, a decrease of 2.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,251 funds or institutions reporting positions in Waste Connections. This is an increase of 62 owner(s) or 5.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WCN is 0.47%, an increase of 14.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.15% to 244,552K shares. The put/call ratio of WCN is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 11,193K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,624K shares , representing an increase of 5.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WCN by 88.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,315K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,140K shares , representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WCN by 12.82% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 8,311K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,479K shares , representing a decrease of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WCN by 9.29% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 6,502K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,384K shares , representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WCN by 12.81% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 6,175K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,858K shares , representing a decrease of 27.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WCN by 62.33% over the last quarter.

