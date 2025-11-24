UBS Maintains Warrior Met Coal (HCC) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 24, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.70% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Warrior Met Coal is $81.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $68.68 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 8.70% from its latest reported closing price of $75.07 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Warrior Met Coal is 1,418MM, an increase of 15.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 588 funds or institutions reporting positions in Warrior Met Coal. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HCC is 0.31%, an increase of 2.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.39% to 67,212K shares. The put/call ratio of HCC is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,711K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,931K shares , representing an increase of 28.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCC by 6.82% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,670K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,543K shares , representing an increase of 4.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCC by 41.11% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,470K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dalal Street holds 1,800K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,800K shares , representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCC by 11.97% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,756K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,921K shares , representing a decrease of 9.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCC by 18.86% over the last quarter.

