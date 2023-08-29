UBS Maintains W.W. Grainger (GWW) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 28, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.35% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for W.W. Grainger is 783.73. The forecasts range from a low of 624.18 to a high of $866.25. The average price target represents an increase of 10.35% from its latest reported closing price of 710.22.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for W.W. Grainger is 16,038MM, an increase of 0.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 31.06.

W.W. Grainger Declares $1.86 Dividend

On July 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.86 per share ($7.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 14, 2023 will receive the payment on September 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.86 per share.

At the current share price of $710.22 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.05%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.58%, the lowest has been 0.93%, and the highest has been 2.75%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.35 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.52 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1770 funds or institutions reporting positions in W.W. Grainger. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 1.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GWW is 0.32%, an increase of 5.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.27% to 39,878K shares. The put/call ratio of GWW is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,410K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,398K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWW by 6.50% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,185K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,261K shares, representing a decrease of 6.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWW by 1.62% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 1,074K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,068K shares, representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWW by 229.04% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,063K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,049K shares, representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWW by 5.04% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,054K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,027K shares, representing an increase of 2.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWW by 6.32% over the last quarter.

W.W. Grainger Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., with 2020 sales of $11.8 billion, is North America's leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products, with operations primarily in North America, Japan and Europe.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.