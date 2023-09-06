UBS Maintains Vinci Partners Investments Ltd - (VINP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 6, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd - (NASDAQ:VINP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.41% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vinci Partners Investments Ltd - is 14.41. The forecasts range from a low of 12.62 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 37.41% from its latest reported closing price of 10.49.

The projected annual revenue for Vinci Partners Investments Ltd - is 644MM, an increase of 48.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.74.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd - Declares $0.20 Dividend

On August 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 24, 2023 will receive the payment on September 8, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

At the current share price of $10.49 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.63%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.48%, the lowest has been 3.40%, and the highest has been 9.33%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.62 (n=120).

The current dividend yield is 0.71 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.19%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd -. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VINP is 0.22%, an increase of 27.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.44% to 9,608K shares. The put/call ratio of VINP is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 2,640K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,199K shares, representing a decrease of 21.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VINP by 8.38% over the last quarter.

Samlyn Capital holds 2,326K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,331K shares, representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VINP by 47.42% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 1,551K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,672K shares, representing a decrease of 7.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VINP by 83.62% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,351K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,363K shares, representing a decrease of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VINP by 4.59% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 578K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 709K shares, representing a decrease of 22.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VINP by 8.76% over the last quarter.

Vinci Partners Investments Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vinci Partners is a leading alternative investment platform in Brazil, established in 2009. Our 205 full time employees as of September 30, 2020 draw from a wide-ranging network of personal and professional relationships with industry-leading executives, business owners, corporate managers, financial and operational advisors, consultants and attorneys to source, fund, and manage investments. Vinci Partners' business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions, each managed by dedicated investment teams with an independent investment committee and decision-making process. We also have a financial advisory business, focusing mostly on pre-initial public offering, or pre-IPO, and merger and acquisition, or M&A, advisory services for Brazilian middle-market companies. Vinci Partners has established a premier independent investment franchise with market leadership across each of its high value-added strategies that the company believes provide it with strong competitive advantages. Vinci Partners believes that its business model, focused on high-performance and executed by talented multi-disciplinary teams with a focus on value creation, has enabled Vinci Partners to build one of the most complete portfolios of alternative investment strategies and solutions, which combined with adoption of innovative technologies and increasing integration across its business segments, strongly positions Vinci Partners to capitalize on the future expansion and shifts in asset allocation in the Brazilian investments market.

