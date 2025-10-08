UBS Maintains Vinci Compass Investments (VINP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Vinci Compass Investments (NasdaqGS:VINP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.77% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Vinci Compass Investments is $12.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $14.18. The average price target represents an increase of 16.77% from its latest reported closing price of $10.81 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Vinci Compass Investments is 1,017MM, an increase of 21.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vinci Compass Investments. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VINP is 0.12%, an increase of 27.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.78% to 9,483K shares. The put/call ratio of VINP is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda holds 3,760K shares representing 7.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,505K shares , representing an increase of 6.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VINP by 25.75% over the last quarter.

Samlyn Capital holds 2,256K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,357K shares , representing a decrease of 4.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VINP by 73.21% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 831K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,014K shares , representing a decrease of 22.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VINP by 86.43% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 335K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 173K shares , representing an increase of 48.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VINP by 60.94% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 314K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 398K shares , representing a decrease of 26.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VINP by 62.32% over the last quarter.

