UBS Maintains Verra Mobility (VRRM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Verra Mobility (NasdaqCM:VRRM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.60% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Verra Mobility is $29.75/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 26.60% from its latest reported closing price of $23.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Verra Mobility is 852MM, a decrease of 9.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 641 funds or institutions reporting positions in Verra Mobility. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRRM is 0.26%, an increase of 3.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.11% to 202,037K shares. The put/call ratio of VRRM is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 12,072K shares representing 7.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,265K shares , representing an increase of 14.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRRM by 21.95% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,496K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,185K shares , representing a decrease of 7.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRRM by 4.27% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,003K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,922K shares , representing a decrease of 13.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRRM by 86.80% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,942K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,070K shares , representing a decrease of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRRM by 1.11% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 4,988K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,147K shares , representing an increase of 16.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRRM by 37.37% over the last quarter.

