UBS Maintains Veralto (VLTO) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.17% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Veralto is $118.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $98.18 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 18.17% from its latest reported closing price of $99.92 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Veralto is 5,632MM, an increase of 3.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,912 funds or institutions reporting positions in Veralto. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 2.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VLTO is 0.25%, an increase of 5.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.21% to 265,148K shares. The put/call ratio of VLTO is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 8,034K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,541K shares , representing a decrease of 31.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLTO by 24.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,566K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,429K shares , representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLTO by 5.87% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,036K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,870K shares , representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLTO by 5.74% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,812K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,898K shares , representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLTO by 8.88% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 6,162K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,670K shares , representing a decrease of 8.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLTO by 11.85% over the last quarter.

