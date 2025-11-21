UBS Maintains Veeva Systems (VEEV) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.60% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Veeva Systems is $323.51/share. The forecasts range from a low of $224.22 to a high of $399.00. The average price target represents an increase of 19.60% from its latest reported closing price of $270.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Veeva Systems is 3,080MM, a decrease of 0.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.03, a decrease of 2.17% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,936 funds or institutions reporting positions in Veeva Systems. This is an increase of 80 owner(s) or 4.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VEEV is 0.50%, an increase of 0.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.49% to 167,236K shares. The put/call ratio of VEEV is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 5,942K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,706K shares , representing an increase of 3.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VEEV by 14.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,707K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,613K shares , representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VEEV by 13.17% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,905K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,432K shares , representing a decrease of 13.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VEEV by 11.77% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 3,847K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,458K shares , representing an increase of 10.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VEEV by 49.63% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,476K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,316K shares , representing an increase of 4.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VEEV by 89.51% over the last quarter.

