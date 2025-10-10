UBS Maintains UWM Holdings (UWMC) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of UWM Holdings (NYSE:UWMC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.35% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for UWM Holdings is $6.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.54 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 12.35% from its latest reported closing price of $5.35 / share.

The projected annual revenue for UWM Holdings is 3,114MM, an increase of 18.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 433 funds or institutions reporting positions in UWM Holdings. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UWMC is 0.17%, an increase of 7.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.24% to 143,863K shares. The put/call ratio of UWMC is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brandes Investment Partners holds 12,229K shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,293K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,738K shares , representing an increase of 40.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UWMC by 13.90% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 5,991K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,766K shares , representing an increase of 53.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UWMC by 49.56% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 5,402K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,059K shares , representing a decrease of 141.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UWMC by 71.29% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 4,953K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,632K shares , representing a decrease of 155.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UWMC by 73.03% over the last quarter.

