UBS Maintains UWM Holdings Corporation - (UWMC) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 30, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of UWM Holdings Corporation - (NYSE:UWMC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.38% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for UWM Holdings Corporation - is 5.38. The forecasts range from a low of 3.54 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.38% from its latest reported closing price of 5.63.

The projected annual revenue for UWM Holdings Corporation - is 1,756MM, a decrease of 10.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 305 funds or institutions reporting positions in UWM Holdings Corporation -. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UWMC is 0.10%, an increase of 34.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.33% to 46,170K shares. The put/call ratio of UWMC is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Platinum Equity holds 4,894K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,195K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,300K shares, representing an increase of 28.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UWMC by 46.15% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,283K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,054K shares, representing an increase of 10.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UWMC by 20.64% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 1,909K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,798K shares, representing an increase of 5.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UWMC by 16.37% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,722K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,726K shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UWMC by 10.93% over the last quarter.

UWM Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan, UWM Holdings Corporation is the publicly traded indirect parent of United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC. UWM underwrites and provides closing documentation for residential mortgage loans originated by independent mortgage brokers, correspondents, small banks and local credit unions across all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

