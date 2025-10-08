UBS Maintains Utz Brands (UTZ) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.71% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Utz Brands is $17.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 45.71% from its latest reported closing price of $11.97 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Utz Brands is 1,532MM, an increase of 7.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 480 funds or institutions reporting positions in Utz Brands. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UTZ is 0.09%, an increase of 5.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.18% to 105,416K shares. The put/call ratio of UTZ is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 8,197K shares representing 9.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,333K shares , representing a decrease of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTZ by 21.47% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 6,085K shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,672K shares , representing an increase of 6.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTZ by 83.85% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 4,403K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,009K shares , representing an increase of 77.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UTZ by 253.05% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 3,778K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,019K shares , representing a decrease of 6.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTZ by 19.26% over the last quarter.

BSCFX - BARON SMALL CAP FUND holds 3,250K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.