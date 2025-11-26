UBS Maintains Urban Outfitters (URBN) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Urban Outfitters (NasdaqGS:URBN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.34% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Urban Outfitters is $80.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $53.98 to a high of $97.65. The average price target represents an increase of 17.34% from its latest reported closing price of $68.31 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Urban Outfitters is 5,121MM, a decrease of 14.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.14, a decrease of 12.28% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 839 funds or institutions reporting positions in Urban Outfitters. This is an increase of 47 owner(s) or 5.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to URBN is 0.19%, an increase of 3.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.30% to 84,110K shares. The put/call ratio of URBN is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,367K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,478K shares , representing a decrease of 3.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URBN by 32.84% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,879K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,338K shares , representing an increase of 18.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URBN by 13.55% over the last quarter.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 2,138K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,026K shares , representing an increase of 5.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URBN by 28.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,070K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,055K shares , representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URBN by 24.40% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 1,848K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,797K shares , representing an increase of 2.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in URBN by 7.69% over the last quarter.

