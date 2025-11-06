UBS Maintains United Therapeutics (UTHR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of United Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:UTHR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.10% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for United Therapeutics is $499.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $406.02 to a high of $609.00. The average price target represents an increase of 10.10% from its latest reported closing price of $453.77 / share.

The projected annual revenue for United Therapeutics is 2,560MM, a decrease of 18.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 23.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,369 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 1.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UTHR is 0.29%, an increase of 7.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.91% to 51,074K shares. The put/call ratio of UTHR is 1.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 2,370K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,675K shares , representing a decrease of 12.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTHR by 7.34% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,119K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,107K shares , representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTHR by 17.60% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,469K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,456K shares , representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTHR by 11.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,447K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,415K shares , representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTHR by 14.94% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,443K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,026K shares , representing a decrease of 40.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTHR by 91.21% over the last quarter.

