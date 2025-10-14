UBS Maintains TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.01% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC is $7.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.56 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 33.01% from its latest reported closing price of $5.40 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC is 169MM, an increase of 73.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPVG is 0.01%, an increase of 71.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.38% to 3,922K shares. The put/call ratio of TPVG is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Two Sigma Advisers holds 568K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 750K shares , representing a decrease of 32.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPVG by 30.75% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 529K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 365K shares , representing an increase of 30.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPVG by 36.69% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 386K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 543K shares , representing a decrease of 40.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPVG by 40.83% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 276K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 264K shares , representing an increase of 4.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPVG by 46.13% over the last quarter.

Virtus Investment Advisers holds 238K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 238K shares , representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPVG by 24.80% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.