UBS Maintains Trinity Capital (TRIN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Trinity Capital (NasdaqGS:TRIN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.81% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Trinity Capital is $16.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.64 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 11.81% from its latest reported closing price of $15.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Trinity Capital is 171MM, a decrease of 32.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 155 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trinity Capital. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 5.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRIN is 0.34%, an increase of 3.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.20% to 20,344K shares. The put/call ratio of TRIN is 1.32, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 1,520K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,374K shares , representing an increase of 9.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRIN by 10.08% over the last quarter.

BIZD - VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF holds 1,465K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,384K shares , representing an increase of 5.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRIN by 6.38% over the last quarter.

Melia Wealth holds 1,149K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,104K shares , representing an increase of 3.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRIN by 10.32% over the last quarter.

Rockefeller Capital Management holds 896K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 879K shares , representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRIN by 15.98% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 838K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 816K shares , representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRIN by 92.75% over the last quarter.

