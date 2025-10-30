UBS Maintains TriNet Group (TNET) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.15% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for TriNet Group is $79.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $67.67 to a high of $101.85. The average price target represents an increase of 29.15% from its latest reported closing price of $61.34 / share.

The projected annual revenue for TriNet Group is 6,075MM, an increase of 22.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 546 funds or institutions reporting positions in TriNet Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNET is 0.24%, an increase of 6.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.10% to 53,222K shares. The put/call ratio of TNET is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Atairos Group holds 18,086K shares representing 37.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mawer Investment Management holds 2,807K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,004K shares , representing a decrease of 7.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNET by 9.44% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,353K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,965K shares , representing an increase of 16.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNET by 84.01% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,992K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,022K shares , representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNET by 14.18% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,160K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 858K shares , representing an increase of 26.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNET by 10.48% over the last quarter.

