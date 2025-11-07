UBS Maintains Treace Medical Concepts (TMCI) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Treace Medical Concepts (NasdaqGS:TMCI) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 94.39% Upside

As of October 31, 2025, the average one-year price target for Treace Medical Concepts is $8.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 94.39% from its latest reported closing price of $4.46 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Treace Medical Concepts is 266MM, an increase of 21.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 257 funds or institutions reporting positions in Treace Medical Concepts. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 3.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMCI is 0.08%, an increase of 1.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.87% to 44,641K shares. The put/call ratio of TMCI is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 6,260K shares representing 9.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,211K shares , representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMCI by 34.45% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 3,100K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,061K shares , representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMCI by 32.89% over the last quarter.

Gagnon Securities holds 2,258K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,250K shares , representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMCI by 13.11% over the last quarter.

CIBC Private Wealth Group holds 1,688K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,294K shares , representing a decrease of 35.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMCI by 48.90% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,614K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,777K shares , representing a decrease of 10.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMCI by 89.97% over the last quarter.

