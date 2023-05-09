UBS Maintains TPI Composites (TPIC) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 90.59% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for TPI Composites is 17.27. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 90.59% from its latest reported closing price of 9.06.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for TPI Composites is 1,741MM, an increase of 9.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 377 funds or institutions reporting positions in TPI Composites. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPIC is 0.10%, an increase of 12.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.25% to 35,859K shares. The put/call ratio of TPIC is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 1,567K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,541K shares, representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPIC by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Credit Suisse holds 1,459K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,207K shares, representing an increase of 17.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPIC by 3.61% over the last quarter.

PBW - Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF holds 1,150K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,133K shares, representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPIC by 41.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,071K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 889K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,044K shares, representing a decrease of 17.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPIC by 15,466.64% over the last quarter.

TPI Composites Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TPI Composites, Inc. is the only independent manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market with a global manufacturing footprint. TPI delivers high-quality, cost-effective composite solutions through long-term relationships with leading OEMs in the wind and transportation markets. TPI is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and operates factories in the U.S., China, Mexico, Turkey and India. TPI operates additional engineering development centers in Denmark and Germany.

See all TPI Composites regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.