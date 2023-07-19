UBS Maintains TPG Inc - (TPG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 19, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of TPG Inc - (NASDAQ:TPG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.57% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for TPG Inc - is 33.01. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 5.57% from its latest reported closing price of 31.27.

The projected annual revenue for TPG Inc - is 1,525MM, a decrease of 0.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 246 funds or institutions reporting positions in TPG Inc -. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 10.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPG is 0.16%, a decrease of 16.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.30% to 53,931K shares. The put/call ratio of TPG is 2.35, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Temasek Holdings holds 5,220K shares representing 6.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 4,129K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,795K shares, representing an increase of 8.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPG by 9.88% over the last quarter.

Perpetual holds 2,758K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,859K shares, representing a decrease of 3.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPG by 39.19% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 2,727K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,402K shares, representing an increase of 11.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPG by 3.08% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,451K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,432K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPG by 84.03% over the last quarter.

TPG Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TPG Inc., previously known as Texas Pacific Group, is an American investment company. The private equity firm is focused on leveraged buyouts and growth capital. TPG manages investment funds in growth capital, venture capital, public equity, and debt investments.

