UBS Maintains Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.68% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Texas Roadhouse is 122.84. The forecasts range from a low of 104.03 to a high of $162.75. The average price target represents an increase of 28.68% from its latest reported closing price of 95.46.

The projected annual revenue for Texas Roadhouse is 4,525MM, an increase of 4.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 961 funds or institutions reporting positions in Texas Roadhouse. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 5.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TXRH is 0.33%, a decrease of 10.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.77% to 79,527K shares. The put/call ratio of TXRH is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Macquarie Group holds 2,098K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,541K shares, representing a decrease of 21.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXRH by 11.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,087K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,067K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXRH by 3.24% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,032K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,064K shares, representing a decrease of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXRH by 2.01% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 1,843K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,118K shares, representing a decrease of 14.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXRH by 15.57% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,778K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,160K shares, representing a decrease of 21.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXRH by 18.40% over the last quarter.

Texas Roadhouse Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Texas Roadhouse is a casual dining concept with over 630 restaurants system-wide in 49 states and ten foreign countries.

