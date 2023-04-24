UBS Maintains Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.00% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Texas Capital Bancshares is 63.79. The forecasts range from a low of 48.48 to a high of $81.90. The average price target represents an increase of 23.00% from its latest reported closing price of 51.86.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Texas Capital Bancshares is 1,151MM, a decrease of 3.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 579 funds or institutions reporting positions in Texas Capital Bancshares. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 3.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TCBI is 0.33%, a decrease of 1.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.50% to 57,393K shares. The put/call ratio of TCBI is 1.52, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,634K shares representing 7.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,872K shares, representing an increase of 20.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCBI by 24.17% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,517K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,554K shares, representing a decrease of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCBI by 6.38% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,541K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,456K shares, representing an increase of 5.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCBI by 5.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,505K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,479K shares, representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCBI by 4.00% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 1,308K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,245K shares, representing an increase of 4.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCBI by 1.64% over the last quarter.

Texas Capital Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc., a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, a commercial bank that delivers highly personalized financial services to businesses and entrepreneurs. Headquartered in Dallas, the bank has full-service locations in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Member FDIC.

See all Texas Capital Bancshares regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.