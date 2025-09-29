UBS Maintains TD SYNNEX (SNX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 29, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.11% Downside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for TD SYNNEX is $159.21/share. The forecasts range from a low of $141.40 to a high of $178.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.11% from its latest reported closing price of $166.04 / share.

The projected annual revenue for TD SYNNEX is 68,574MM, an increase of 12.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.27, a decrease of 0.58% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,052 funds or institutions reporting positions in TD SYNNEX. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 0.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNX is 0.36%, an increase of 6.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.54% to 92,425K shares. The put/call ratio of SNX is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,230K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,900K shares , representing an increase of 7.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNX by 26.79% over the last quarter.

Brave Warrior Advisors holds 3,769K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,076K shares , representing a decrease of 8.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNX by 20.78% over the last quarter.

Ninety One UK holds 2,950K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,565K shares , representing an increase of 13.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNX by 26.60% over the last quarter.

Abrams Bison Investments holds 2,603K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,683K shares , representing a decrease of 3.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNX by 8.46% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,433K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,457K shares , representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNX by 21.88% over the last quarter.

