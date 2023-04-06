UBS Maintains Targa Resources (TRGP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.64% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Targa Resources is $99.85. The forecasts range from a low of $87.87 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 32.64% from its latest reported closing price of $75.28.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Targa Resources is $24,819MM, an increase of 18.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.60.

Targa Resources Declares $0.35 Dividend

On January 19, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share ($1.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 31, 2023 received the payment on February 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.35 per share.

At the current share price of $75.28 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.86%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.44%, the lowest has been 0.69%, and the highest has been 56.17%. The standard deviation of yields is 7.30 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.49 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.62%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Glenmede Trust Co Na holds 63K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares, representing an increase of 27.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRGP by 23.51% over the last quarter.

Advanced Series Trust - Ast Balanced Asset Allocation Portfolio holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing a decrease of 437.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRGP by 82.05% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL holds 19K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing a decrease of 6.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRGP by 5.39% over the last quarter.

IMCV - iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 36.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRGP by 30.32% over the last quarter.

SIFAX - SIMT MULTI-ASSET INFLATION MANAGED FUND Class F holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 8.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRGP by 11.40% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1325 funds or institutions reporting positions in Targa Resources. This is an increase of 163 owner(s) or 14.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRGP is 0.54%, a decrease of 13.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.74% to 250,518K shares. The put/call ratio of TRGP is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

Targa Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Targa Resources Corp. is a leading provider of midstream services and is one of the largest independent midstream infrastructure companies in North America. The Company owns, operates, acquires and develops a diversified portfolio of complementary midstream infrastructure assets. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of: gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting and purchasing and selling natural gas; transporting, storing, fractionating, treating and purchasing and selling NGLs and NGL products, including services to LPG exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling and purchasing and selling crude oil.

See all Targa Resources regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.