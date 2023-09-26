UBS Maintains Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 26, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.56% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Take-Two Interactive Software is 157.57. The forecasts range from a low of 105.04 to a high of $179.55. The average price target represents an increase of 13.56% from its latest reported closing price of 138.75.

The projected annual revenue for Take-Two Interactive Software is 7,142MM, an increase of 29.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1457 funds or institutions reporting positions in Take-Two Interactive Software. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 0.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTWO is 0.35%, an increase of 6.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.93% to 184,139K shares. The put/call ratio of TTWO is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Public Investment Fund holds 11,415K shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 9,966K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,037K shares, representing an increase of 9.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTWO by 27.59% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 6,975K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,078K shares, representing an increase of 12.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTWO by 31.71% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 5,553K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,183K shares, representing an increase of 24.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTWO by 58.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,263K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,219K shares, representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTWO by 14.77% over the last quarter.

Take-Two Interactive Software Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, is a leading developer, publisher and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. Take-Two Interactive Software develops and publish products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Social Point. Our products are designed for console systems and personal computers, including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms and cloud streaming services.

