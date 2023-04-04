UBS Maintains State Street (STT) Buy Recommendation

On April 4, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of State Street with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.90% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for State Street is $97.26. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $121.80. The average price target represents an increase of 28.90% from its latest reported closing price of $75.46.

The projected annual revenue for State Street is $12,448MM, an increase of 2.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $8.40.

State Street Declares $0.63 Dividend

On February 14, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.63 per share ($2.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 3, 2023 will receive the payment on April 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.63 per share.

At the current share price of $75.46 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.34%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.89%, the lowest has been 1.64%, and the highest has been 4.81%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.57 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.78 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.21%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 21,944K shares representing 6.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,053K shares, representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STT by 14.87% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 15,597K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 11,157K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,324K shares, representing a decrease of 10.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STT by 8.62% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 10,166K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,360K shares, representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STT by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 9,708K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,114K shares, representing a decrease of 14.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STT by 99.89% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1749 funds or institutions reporting positions in State Street. This is an increase of 72 owner(s) or 4.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STT is 0.35%, an increase of 19.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.09% to 389,426K shares. The put/call ratio of STT is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

State Street Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

State Street Corporation is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management andinvestment researchand trading. With $33.52 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.05 trillion* in assets under management as of June 30, 2020, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide.

