UBS Maintains SSR Mining (SSRM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 79.60% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for SSR Mining is 22.90. The forecasts range from a low of 18.48 to a high of $27.82. The average price target represents an increase of 79.60% from its latest reported closing price of 12.75.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for SSR Mining is 1,320MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 415 funds or institutions reporting positions in SSR Mining. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSRM is 0.26%, an increase of 1.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.14% to 161,844K shares. The put/call ratio of SSRM is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 20,997K shares representing 10.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,116K shares, representing a decrease of 10.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSRM by 10.25% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 10,877K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,112K shares, representing a decrease of 11.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSRM by 2.07% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 7,166K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,786K shares, representing a decrease of 8.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSRM by 3.44% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 4,740K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,707K shares, representing a decrease of 20.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSRM by 18.60% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 3,534K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,581K shares, representing a decrease of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSRM by 98.58% over the last quarter.

SSR Mining Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SSR Mining Inc. is a leading, free cash flow focused intermediate gold company with a producing assets located in the USA, Turkey, Canada, and Argentina, combined with a global pipeline of high-quality development and exploration assets in the USA, Turkey, Mexico, Peru, and Canada. In 2020, the operating assets produced approximately 711,000 gold-equivalent ounces.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.