UBS Maintains Southern Company - Corporate Bond (SOJE) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Southern Company - Corporate Bond (BOIN:SOJE) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.77% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Southern Company - Corporate Bond is $19.49/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.62 to a high of $22.46. The average price target represents an increase of 5.77% from its latest reported closing price of $18.43 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Southern Company - Corporate Bond is 28,926MM, an increase of 1.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southern Company - Corporate Bond. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 18.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOJE is 0.42%, an increase of 18.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.63% to 6,231K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 2,374K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,588K shares , representing a decrease of 8.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOJE by 9.71% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 1,155K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,224K shares , representing a decrease of 5.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOJE by 4.38% over the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 918K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,030K shares , representing a decrease of 12.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOJE by 11.82% over the last quarter.

FSDIX - Fidelity Strategic Dividend & Income Fund holds 579K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 202K shares , representing an increase of 65.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOJE by 174.02% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 543K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 593K shares , representing a decrease of 9.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOJE by 12.71% over the last quarter.

