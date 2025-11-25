UBS Maintains Solstice Advanced Materials (SOLS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Solstice Advanced Materials (NasdaqGS:SOLS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.34% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Solstice Advanced Materials is $61.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $54.54 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 35.34% from its latest reported closing price of $45.47 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Solstice Advanced Materials. This is unchanged over the last quarter. The put/call ratio of SOLS is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

