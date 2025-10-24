UBS Maintains Simply Good Foods (SMPL) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Simply Good Foods (NasdaqCM:SMPL) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 92.25% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Simply Good Foods is $38.93/share. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 92.25% from its latest reported closing price of $20.25 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Simply Good Foods is 1,440MM, a decrease of 0.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.20, a decrease of 10.92% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 672 funds or institutions reporting positions in Simply Good Foods. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 2.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMPL is 0.18%, an increase of 9.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.64% to 124,034K shares. The put/call ratio of SMPL is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,477K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,682K shares , representing a decrease of 3.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMPL by 12.47% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,341K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,195K shares , representing an increase of 21.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMPL by 10.02% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,496K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,195K shares , representing a decrease of 15.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMPL by 24.32% over the last quarter.

Boston Trust Walden holds 3,521K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,034K shares , representing an increase of 13.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMPL by 43.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,941K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,814K shares , representing an increase of 4.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMPL by 14.59% over the last quarter.

