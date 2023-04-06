UBS Maintains Simply Good Foods (SMPL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.69% Upside

As of March 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Simply Good Foods is $42.62. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 15.69% from its latest reported closing price of $36.84.

The projected annual revenue for Simply Good Foods is $1,273MM, an increase of 7.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.62.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American International Group holds 48K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares, representing a decrease of 2.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMPL by 11.67% over the last quarter.

Bogart Wealth holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

RYRUX - Russell 2000 2x Strategy Fund A-Class Shares holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMPL by 41.86% over the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - Small Cap Opportunities Trust NAV holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 33K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 66K shares, representing a decrease of 98.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMPL by 41.44% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 566 funds or institutions reporting positions in Simply Good Foods. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 3.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMPL is 0.26%, a decrease of 1.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.22% to 111,648K shares. The put/call ratio of SMPL is 1.35, indicating a bearish outlook.

Simply Good Foods Background Information

The Simply Good Foods Company, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a highly-focused food company with a product portfolio consisting primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins®, Quest®, and Atkins Endulge® brand names. Simply Good Foods is poised to expand its wellness platform through innovation and organic growth along with investment opportunities in the snacking space and broader food category. Simply Good Foods aims to lead the nutritious snacking movement with trusted brands that offer a variety of convenient, innovative, great-tasting, better-for-you snacks and meal replacements.

