UBS Maintains ServiceNow (NOW) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.05% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for ServiceNow is $532.09. The forecasts range from a low of $373.70 to a high of $672.00. The average price target represents an increase of 10.05% from its latest reported closing price of $483.50.

The projected annual revenue for ServiceNow is $8,918MM, an increase of 23.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $9.20.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust holds 65K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares, representing an increase of 3.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOW by 3.79% over the last quarter.

Sherbrooke Park Advisers holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Freedom Wealth Alliance holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 75K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 94K shares, representing a decrease of 24.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOW by 56.48% over the last quarter.

PQNAX - AllianzGI NFJ Mid-Cap Value Fund A holds 36K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing a decrease of 5.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOW by 3.37% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2426 funds or institutions reporting positions in ServiceNow. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOW is 0.56%, a decrease of 13.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.41% to 211,976K shares. The put/call ratio of NOW is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

ServiceNow Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise information technology (IT) management software. The Company designs, develops, and produces prepackaged computer software, cloud services, and IT service management platform. ServiceNow serves customers throughout the United States.

