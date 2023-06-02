UBS Maintains SentinelOne Inc - (S) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of SentinelOne Inc - (NYSE:S) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 71.93% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for SentinelOne Inc - is 23.11. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents an increase of 71.93% from its latest reported closing price of 13.44.

The projected annual revenue for SentinelOne Inc - is 671MM, an increase of 58.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 552 funds or institutions reporting positions in SentinelOne Inc -. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to S is 0.31%, an increase of 8.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.99% to 210,394K shares. The put/call ratio of S is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Insight Holdings Group holds 34,646K shares representing 11.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sylebra Capital holds 10,499K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company.

Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. holds 9,867K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRGFX - T. Rowe Price Growth Stock Fund holds 7,028K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,049K shares, representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in S by 40.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,359K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,964K shares, representing an increase of 6.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in S by 10.41% over the last quarter.

SentinelOne Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

Key filings for this company:

