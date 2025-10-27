UBS Maintains Semtech (SMTC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Semtech (NasdaqGS:SMTC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.83% Downside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Semtech is $65.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $53.53 to a high of $79.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.83% from its latest reported closing price of $67.79 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Semtech is 1,224MM, an increase of 22.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.98, an increase of 61.46% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 681 funds or institutions reporting positions in Semtech. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 2.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMTC is 0.23%, an increase of 10.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.86% to 137,024K shares. The put/call ratio of SMTC is 1.38, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 7,112K shares representing 8.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,446K shares , representing an increase of 9.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMTC by 75.55% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,159K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,323K shares , representing a decrease of 3.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMTC by 26.10% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 4,120K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,599K shares , representing an increase of 36.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMTC by 91.55% over the last quarter.

Whale Rock Capital Management holds 3,992K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,954K shares , representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMTC by 5.91% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,763K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,275K shares , representing an increase of 39.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMTC by 89.84% over the last quarter.

